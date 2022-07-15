The reverberations from our June 2 investigative package on air pollution in Harris County, Texas, continue.

In a 10,000-word written piece and a 16-minute video, we explained how the state of Texas has thwarted attempts by elected county officials to punish chronic polluters.

Our two writers, David Leffler and Savanna Strott, were interviewed recently on “The Source,” a call-in program produced by Texas Public Radio, as well as on Houston Public Media’s “Houston Matters.”

Also last week, the Environmental Defense Fund’s Global Clean Air program published a Q-and-A with me in its newsletter.

As I told the interviewer, “There are other nonprofit news outlets that are great at what they do, but we want to go much deeper. We’re not going to run away from a 10,000-word story if we think that’s what it takes to get someone engaged in a topic.”



More coming soon.