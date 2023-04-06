Your Weekly Roundup of Public Health News

April 6, 2023

This week: Links between Alzheimer’s and air pollution; resurgent black lung among young coal miners; increased flouting of child-labor laws; growing acquisitions of health-care providers by private-equity firms; worsening health impacts of wildfire smoke; effects of oil and gas emissions on communities of color; and the influence of socioeconomic segregation on death rates.

Keep reading

April 6, 2023

This week: Links between Alzheimer’s and air pollution; resurgent black lung among young coal miners; increased flouting of child-labor laws; growing acquisitions of health-care providers by private-equity firms; worsening health impacts of wildfire smoke; effects of oil and gas emissions on communities of color; and the influence of socioeconomic segregation on death rates.

by Michele Late

Some kind of label here..

Firefighters’ workers’ comp claims: “Multiple myeloma … Prostate cancer … Hodgkin lymphoma … Long-term chemical exposure … Glioblastoma … Colon cancer … Prostate cancer … Breast cancer … Pancreatic cancer, deceased …

medicaid expansion project: ‘the holdouts’

commentary

toxic texas air

environment

other stories