We want to hear from you!

Your health could be at risk from contaminants in the air in Channelview. State toxicology reports show that the cancer-causing chemical benzene has been at dangerously high levels in the community for nearly 20 years.

Join Public Health Watch for a community conversation about the problem and what might be done to solve it. We’ll be joined by experts on toxic air and public health who will speak about how to take action for your and your family’s safety.

December 15, 2023

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Flukinger Community Center

16003 Lorenzo Street

Channelview, Texas 77530

¡Se habla Español!

